First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.76.

FM stock opened at C$28.09 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82. The stock has a market cap of C$19.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

