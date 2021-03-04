First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.49

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.49 and last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 160650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 8,378 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $369,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,251 shares of company stock worth $19,600,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 67,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.