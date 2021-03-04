First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

