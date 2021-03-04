First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.22

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.22 and traded as high as $27.13. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 42,347 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCBC. TheStreet raised First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $487.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 490.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

