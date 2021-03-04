FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 125 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $241.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

