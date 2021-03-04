FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 107 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ANSYS by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $319.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

