FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $309,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

