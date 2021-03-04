FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,227,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ATMP opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

