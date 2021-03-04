FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires New Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 577,563 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 357,563 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 631.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $2,270,589.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,600,764 shares in the company, valued at $96,878,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 478,534 shares of company stock worth $33,422,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $46.39.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

