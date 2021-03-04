Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

NYSE:LH traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.11. 5,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,571. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $252.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

