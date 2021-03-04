Financial Counselors Inc. Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,398,963. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.