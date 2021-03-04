Financial Counselors Inc. Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,026,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $301.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $357.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

