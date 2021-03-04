Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

CERN traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $69.51. 66,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,703. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.