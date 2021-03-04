Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 38,214 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 54,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $69.94.

