Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 823,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $215.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

