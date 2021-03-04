Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 578 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after buying an additional 55,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,347 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

