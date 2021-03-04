FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Shares of FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $3.09. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 8,510 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

FIH Mobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

