Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

COF stock opened at $125.41 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

