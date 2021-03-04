Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,223 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.