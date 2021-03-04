Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 28,025 iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in iStar by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iStar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iStar by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 32,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iStar by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of iStar stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.82.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. Analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

STAR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.