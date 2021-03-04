Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 2,089 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.