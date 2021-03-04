Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,325 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,693,000 after buying an additional 409,091 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Snap stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.