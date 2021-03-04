Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 13,998 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,998 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.03. 2,305,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,279,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

