Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.42. 34,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

