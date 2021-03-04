Fiduciary Planning LLC Invests $65,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,081,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

CP stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.05 and a 200 day moving average of $328.83. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

