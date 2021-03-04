Fiduciary Planning LLC Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,442 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises 2.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

LUV stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

