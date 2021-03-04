Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys 6,680 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 36.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 138,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,713,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 27.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 313,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after buying an additional 66,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.40. 297,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,737,077. The stock has a market cap of $187.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

