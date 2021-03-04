FibroGen, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FGEN. HC Wainwright began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

