Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Announces Earnings Results

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Shares of GSM opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $510.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Earnings History for Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

