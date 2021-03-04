FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $86.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.90. FedNat has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

