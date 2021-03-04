Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $7,122,022.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

