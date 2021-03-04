Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report sales of $7.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $16.10 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $27.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.82 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,889,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.14. 1,507,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,136. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

