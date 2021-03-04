Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 30th. This is an increase from Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.77.

In other news, insider Angus Geddes bought 498,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$594,362.14 ($424,544.39).

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach.

