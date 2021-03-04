Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Get Fanuc alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FANUY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fanuc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:FANUY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 369,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fanuc has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanuc (FANUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.