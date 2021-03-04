Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANUY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Fanuc stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fanuc has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

