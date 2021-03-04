Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s 5th Largest Position

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 122,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,020,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 27.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,458,405 shares of company stock worth $391,410,282. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $8.77 on Thursday, reaching $264.18. The company had a trading volume of 791,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,079,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

