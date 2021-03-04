Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $239.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,428,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 94,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 62,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.