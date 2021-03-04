Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reiterated their buy rating on shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

EXE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

EXE opened at C$7.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.03. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 80.13%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

