EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the January 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in EXFO by 686.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $243.64 million, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

