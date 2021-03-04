Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,437,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

