Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $147.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected numbers. Robust top-line growth in the quarter amid pandemic-led headwinds is impressive. Screening arm’s revenues were driven by Cologuard volume growth during the quarter, which is encouraging. Ongoing recovery in the precision oncology arm buoys optimism. Gross margin expansion and tie-ups bode well. A strong solvency position is impressive. Over the past six months, Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry. Yet, rising expenses and operating loss are concerning. This created a huge bottom-line pressure which has resulted in net loss for the quarter. The company has not provided any outlook for 2021 on lack of visibility. However, it expected a fall in COVID-19-testing revenues, raising apprehensions. Sole reliance on Cologuard and competitive headwinds persist.”

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

EXAS opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,685.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,507 shares of company stock worth $13,427,912 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $114,157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after buying an additional 467,874 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

