Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Holdings Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 105.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,232.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $11,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,079 shares in the company, valued at $25,263,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

