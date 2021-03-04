EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $533-544 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.68 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

EVTC stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

