Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EEFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 292.87 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $158.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $14,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

