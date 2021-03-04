Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS ERFSF traded down $5.85 on Friday, reaching $88.15. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average is $436.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $104.20.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

