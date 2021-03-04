Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 41.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETSY. Roth Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

ETSY stock opened at $208.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.32.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

