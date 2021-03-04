Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUYTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

