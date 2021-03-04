ESBC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $59,520.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $627,198.08 and approximately $59,520.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 225.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,440,595 coins and its circulating supply is 26,161,439 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

