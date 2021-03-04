Erwin Trautmann Sells 12,528 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $343,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ATOM opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $571.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.91. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $47.13.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).
Atomera Company Profile
Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.