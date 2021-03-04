Erwin Trautmann Sells 12,528 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $343,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATOM opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $571.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.91. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Atomera by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 24.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Atomera by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

