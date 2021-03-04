Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Gap Down to $1,295.00

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,295 ($16.92), but opened at GBX 1,225 ($16.00). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,217 ($15.90), with a volume of 10,210 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of £597.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,139.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 905.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

